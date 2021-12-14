BYB Kapatagan Buffalos make VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Challenge finals

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The BYB Kapatagan Buffalos advanced to the finals of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Challenge after eliminating host team Pagadian Explorers, 66-56, in their knockout semifinals duel on Monday evening, December 13, 2021, at the Pagadian City Gymnasium.

With the win, the No. 3 Buffalos booked a finals date with No. 4 Zamboanga Sibugay Anak Mindanao Warriors. The Best-of-Three Finals series begins on Wednesday, December 15.

READ: Zamboanga Sibugay Warriors rout top seed MisOr Valientes, move on to finals

“Hindi ko inisip noong mag umpisa kami dito na makakaabot kami sa Finals. Hindi talaga!,” Kapatagan head coach Jaime Rivera said.

Down by two late in the third quarter, the Buffalos closed the period with 10 straight points to regain the lead entering the fourth and added four more points to create a 12-point lead, 50-38, with 8:03 left on the clock.

Franz Diaz, Charles Pepito, and Glenn Acaylar retaliated for Pagadian to cut the deficit to just six, 44-50, with 6:15 left.

However, Garexx Puerto and KD Ariar nailed seven unanswered points to keep Kapatagan afloat, 57-44, a lead they would hold on until the final buzzer.

“Sinabihan ko na talaga ‘yung players na hanggang walang buzzer, walang bibitaw kaya ayun namaintain namin ‘yung lead namin,” said Rivera.

Cebuano bigmen Jonel Bonganciso and Gayford Rodriguez led the Buffalos with their impressive performances.

Bonganciso led the Buffalos with 15 points, eight rebounds, two steals, and a block. Rodriguez added 10 points and seven rebounds, while Puerto and Ariar combined for 17 points.

Edzel Mag-isa was the lone Explorer in double figures with 14 points to go with six rebounds. Pepito and Franz Diaz had eight points apiece while Niño Ibañez tallied seven points.

BOX SCORES:

Kapatagan 66 – Bonganciso 15, Rodriguez 10, Puerto 9, Ariar 8, Lao 7, Daanoy 6, Kwong 4, Sollano 3, Delfinado 2, Igot 2.

Pagadian 56 – Mag-isa 14, Diaz 8, Pepito 8, Ibanez 7, Fuentes 6, Pamaran 4, Acaylar 4, Caballero 3, Demigaya 2, Uri 0, Saludsod 0, Demapilis 0, Dechos 0.

Quarterscores: 15-19, 30-27, 46-38, 66-56.

/bmjo

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy