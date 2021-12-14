Advertorial What's Up!

Mandani Bay distributes gift packs

By: - December 14, 2021

In its annual tradition of giving Christmas presents to communities it belongs to, Mandani Bay developer HTLand, Inc. turned over PhP300,000.00 worth of food packs and care kits to barangay local government officials of Brgy. Centro, Mandaue City on December 7.

READ MORE: Mandani Bay: We are 100% ready for a post-pandemic world

The ceremonial turnover, held at Centro Barangay Hall, was attended by representatives from HTLand led by Marketing Head Leorelei Ylaya and Centro Barangay Captain Ignacio Cortes.

READ MORE: Mandani Bay Suites gets 5-star BERDE rating

ADVERTORIAL

Latest Stories
Most Read

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.