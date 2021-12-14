Mandani Bay distributes gift packs

In its annual tradition of giving Christmas presents to communities it belongs to, Mandani Bay developer HTLand, Inc. turned over PhP300,000.00 worth of food packs and care kits to barangay local government officials of Brgy. Centro, Mandaue City on December 7.

The ceremonial turnover, held at Centro Barangay Hall, was attended by representatives from HTLand led by Marketing Head Leorelei Ylaya and Centro Barangay Captain Ignacio Cortes.

