Negros Occ guv says each provincial gov’t worker to get P65,000 Christmas bonus

BACOLOD CITY — Negros Occidental Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson on Monday announced that all provincial government employees will receive a Christmas bonus of P65,000 each.

The governor’s announcement at the Christmas lights switch on rites at the Capitol Park in Bacolod City on Monday night, December 13, was met with a standing ovation and cheers from the crowd.

Lacson said he will be forwarding his request to the provincial board for the allocation of funds for the additional bonuses of all the regular and casual employees of the provincial government.

Vice Gov. Jeffrey Ferrer said the request of the governor for the allocation of funds for the bonuses is as good as approved by the provincial board.

“When it’s your birthday, people will ask you, what do you wish for? I said I don’t wish anything for myself alone but I wish that all of us will remain in the pink of health always,” said Lacson who turned 62 on Monday.

“As we celebrate the birth of our Savior, let us rekindle and renew our promise to our fellow Negrenses, and that is to work to the very best of our abilities towards their best interest, for what we give and do for the welfare of others are the source of our joy and life’s meaning,” he added.

