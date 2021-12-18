Comelec junks petition to declare Bongbong Marcos a nuisance candidate

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections Second Division has denied the petition to declare former senator and presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. a nuisance candidate,Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez announced on Saturday.

The petition was filed by Danilo Lihaylihay, who is also a 2022 presidential aspirant.

“[T]he 2nd Division ruled that Marcos’ candidacy did not fall under any of the three broad categories of nuisance candidates,” Jimenez told reporters in a Viber message.

Jimenez was referring to the three grounds to declare a candidate a nuisance, that is: if one filed a candidacy to make mockery of the elections; cause confusion among voters like having similarity of names; and demonstrate the lack of a bona fide intention to run for office.

The ruling, penned by Comelec commissioner Socorro Inting, said the petitioner’s reasoning that Marcos Jr. put the election in mockery because of his purpose to have his family return to Malacañang Palace “fails to convince.”

Inting also said there is no proof that Marcos Jr’s filing of COC causes confusion among voters by similarity of names of other registered candidates.

The commissioner further stated that there is no act of circumstance which “clearly demonstrate” that Marcos Jr. has no bona fide intention to run for office.

“On the contrary, Respondent has sufficiently established that he actually has a bona fide intention to run for President of the country,” the ruling read, noting that he is backed by a registered political party, Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, as well as serving as senator, vice governor, governor and representative of the province of Ilocos Norte.

Other DQ cases

There are six other cases filed before the Comelec seeking to challenge Marcos Jr.’s presidential bid.

There are two petitions to cancel his COC, and four other disqualification cases.

The first petition against Marcos Jr. is also nearing resolution, according to Comelec.

