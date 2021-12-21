OdettePH: Cebu City’s agriculture suffers P79.8 M in damages

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Agriculture Department (CAD) reported a total of P79.8 million in agricultural damages in 31 mountain barangays here due to super typhoon Odette.

At least 5,880 farmers were also affected.

Damaged agricultural products included vegetables, mangoes, cacao and banana and ornamental plants and cut flowers. Strong winds caused by the super typhoon also damaged several livestock and poultry farms in the city, CAD said in its report.

CAD said that 80 to 90 percent of the vegetable farms in the city were destroyed together with 99 percent of the city’s banana trees. About 75 percent of the mango trees were also lost to the typhoon.

Severely affected areas include Barangays Adlaon, Guba, Lusaran, Paril, Cambinocot, Tagbao, Sudlon I, Sudlon II, and Tabunan.

Ramil Ayuman, head of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), said the city government is now considering the need to extend financial assistance to the affected farmers.

Mayor Michael Rama visited the mountain barangays last December 18 and 19, 2021 to assess the damaged areas. / dcb

