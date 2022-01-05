1st Omicron case recorded in Iloilo

ILOILO CITY—The city government confirmed Wednesday, January 5, 2022, the city’s first recorded person infected with the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

In a Facebook post, Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas said a 46-year-old male seafarer from Arevalo District arrived by plane in Cebu City on December 16, 2021, after disembarking in Kenya on December 12, where he was quarantined for three days.

He tested negative for COVID-19 in a swab test on December 14 before his flight to Cebu. He also tested negative in an RT-PCR test in Cebu on December 19, where he was quarantined again from December 16 to December 24.

The infected person arrived in Iloilo on December 24 and observed home quarantine but tested positive for COVID-19 on December 27.

Treñas said returning overseas Filipinos, especially those who came from countries in the COVID-19 red list, would have separate quarantine facilities.

The city government has again tightened restrictions in anticipation of a surge in cases due to the Omicron variant.

Bars will be closed and public consumption of alcoholic beverages has been prohibited.

Incoming travelers are required to have negative RT-PCR test results.

“We will strictly enforce the protocols because we do not want to have another surge to happen in the city and prevent another wave of lockdowns. We plea for the cooperation of everyone for the safety of all,” Treñas said.

COVID-19 cases have sharply increased in the city to 16 each on January 3 and 4, from three on January 1.

