South Cebu now passable, rehabilitation for Odette-affected public works continues — Sec. Mercado

CEBU CITY, Philippines — South Cebu is now passable to motorists after the Department of Public Work and Highways (DPWH) has completed the major works in the towns and areas affected.

This was revealed by Secretary Roger Mercado during his visit to Cebu on January 6, 2022, to check the progress of the rehabilitation efforts here following the devastating typhoon.

“I am proud to announce that 15 days after (the) December 16 typhoon, we already announce that all national roads, highways, and bridges are now passable,” said Secretary Mercado.

Mercado admitted that the condition of the roads in Alegria town and Malabuyoc town, challenged the DPWH regional office in Central Visayas (DPWH-7) to get the roads passable as soon as possible so at least the aid to these areas could reach the affected residents.

Malabuyoc town had previously been cut off due to the collapse of the bridges along the national highway connecting the town to Alegria in the north and Ginatilan to the south.

The secretary praised DPWH-7 for achieving the “seemingly impossible” feat of reconnecting the town to the rest of the road network within 15 days since the typhoon hit.

“The blocks along the highway from Alegria were really washed out. Nobody believed that it will be open on January 2. But through the efforts of DPWH Regional 7…they worked 24 hours a day and we were surprised that on January 2, South Cebu is now passable,” said Mercado.

The secretary instructed the DPWH regional offices to continue the rehabilitation of the public infrastructure in the typhoon-affected areas so that the necessary equipment, goods, and relief aid will reach the residents.

He assured them of the national government’s assistance throughout the rehabilitation as President Rodrigo Duterte mandated the DPWH to exhaust all efforts and resources to bring mobility back to the affected provinces.

In fact, he relayed that the President has released immediately P50 million as initial funds for the widening of the Alegria-Malabuyoc Road, which helped in the immediate reconstruction of the damaged national highway.

As for the rest of the damage in all five regions affected by Typhoon Odette, Mercado promised that the rehabilitation would be completed before the term of President Duterte would end.

“Well, you might not believe it, the DPWH will work overnight so we can deliver that to the public,” he said.

An estimated P50 billion damage has been recorded in public infrastructure in Regions 13, 8, 7, and portions of Region 6 and 4B following the onslaught of the typhoon.

The DPWH has noted damage not only in roads and bridges but also in public edifices such as Capitols, City Hall, government offices, gyms, and even their own district offices.

“The DPWH, aside from its mandate to build the roads, will utilize our equipment and technical resources in rebuilding schools, partnering with LGUs in opening up farm-to-market roads, even rebuild houses, for the immediate alleviation of the suffering of our people,” said the secretary.

/dbs

