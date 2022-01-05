Cebeco II: 95% franchise area reenergized, sends linemen to help south Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu Electric Cooperative II (Cebeco II), as of January 4, is close to fully restoring power within its franchise area.

In turn, the province’s power distributor has sent at least 20 of their linemen to help their sister firm, Cebeco III, in re-energizing its jurisdiction.

Based on the latest situation report by Cebeco II, power has been restored in 95 percent of their franchise area as of 12 noon on January 4. This translates to a total of 160,425 out of 168,974 households in their jurisdiction that have already been reenergized.

Rehabilitation works are still ongoing in parts of Danao City, Compostela, and Catmon, all of which incurred significant damages in infrastructure due to Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai).

“A total of 29 barangays remain partially energized (in Compostela, Danao City, and Catmon),” said Cebeco II on social media.

Of this number, 10 are from Compostela, 18 from Danao City, and one from Catmon, according to the same report from the energy distributor.

Cebeco II covers all localities in north Cebu – Bogo City, Danao City, and the towns of Compostela, Carmen, Catmon, Sogod, Borbon, Tabogon, Tabuelan, Tuburan, San Remigio, San Remigio, Medellin, and Daanbantayan.

They are targeting full restoration within its franchise area by January 12.

Meanwhile, Cebeco II also deployed some of its linemen to Cebeco III to help the latter expedite its re-energization efforts.

The team of Cebeco II linemen arrived in Toledo City, west Cebu on January 2.

“Mahinumduman ta nga kaniadtong Bagyong Yolanda 2013, dako usab ang bulig sa CEBECO III sa pag-restore sa atong serbisyo sa elektrisidad didto sa Distrito sa Daanbantayan” Cebeco II said in a statement.

“Kultura sa Pagtinabangay” atong ipabati ngadto sa atong kapamilya sa CEBECO III diha sa padayon nga pagpahigayon sa power restoration activities tungod sa kabangis ni Bagyong Odette,” they added.

Most parts of northern Cebu were spared by Odette’s wrath. /rcg

