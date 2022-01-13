Celebrate Sinulog weekend at bai Hotel Cebu

Are you prititit ready? Experience one of the grandest festivals in the country at Your Host In The South, bai Hotel Cebu. Gear up as they’ve prepared not only the traditional Sinulog dance but also a banquet of your Filipino fiesta favorites at CAFÉ bai this Sinulog weekend.

A culinary journey of Filipino fiesta classic dishes awaits at CAFÉ bai through their Sinulog Weekend Buffet, Saulog from January 14 – 16, 2022. Have a fill of different featured eats around Cebu for a local adventure. It is priced at Php 1,010 nett per person for lunch and Php 1,088 nett for dinner. Prior reservations are required.

Feel the beat of the drums and catch the traditional Sinulog dance in honor of Cebu’s Snr. Sto Niño at the lobby from January 14-16,2022 at these timeslots: 12 NN, 3 PM, and 6 PM.

Dance the night away and enjoy the night at Twilight Roofdeck Lounge + Bar. Get ready to listen to some sick beats the alfresco way. Twilight is open on Friday and Saturday from 5 PM – 11 PM.

For more information about bai Hotel Cebu’s Sinulog Celebration and table reservations, you may call them at (032)342 8888 or (032) 355 8888 or (032) 888 2500 local 8201 or message them on Facebook at bai Hotel Cebu.

ADVERTORIAL