Pagasa: Cloudy skies, rain showers nationwide on Friday

MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies and scattered rain showers are expected nationwide on Friday, January 14, 2022, according to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Pagasa said parts of Mindanao on Friday will experience cloudy skies and possible rain showers due to the shear line or tail-end of a cold front.

“Ito pong shear line ay nagdadala ng pag-ulan sa eastern section ng Mindanao,” said Pagasa weather specialist Samuel Duran.

The prevailing shear line will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to the Caraga region, Northern Mindanao, and Davao region.

Cloudy skies and rain showers due to the northeast monsoon or “amihan” are expected in Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mountain Province, Aurora, Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur and Catanduanes.

Metro Manila and the rest of Visayas and Luzon will have generally fair weather condition with partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

The rest of Mindanao will likewise experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, Pagasa raised gale warnings in several parts of the country due to the surge of the northeast monsoon.

Rough to very rough sea conditions in the following areas with 2.8 to 4.5 meter-high waves:

Northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon

Eastern seaboard of Central Luzon

Western seaboard of Northern Luzon

Eastern seaboard of Northern Luzon

Eastern seaboard of southern Luzon and Visayas

Eastern seaboard of Mindanao

