Lapu police reshuffling not election related – LCPO chief

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) has clarified that the reshuffling of their personnel has nothing to do with the upcoming May 2022 elections.

Police Colonel Arnel Banzon, city director of LCPO, said that the reshuffling was made due to their policy on the stay of service of their sub-station commanders.

Earlier, the sub-station commander of police stations 4 and 5 have swapped their positions.

“It’s has nothing to do with performance. It’s just, kuan rana siya, more on policy ba nga kung mo-stay naka ug ingon-ani nga kadugay, ibalhin ka ana bitaw,” Banzon said.

Banzon also revealed that they have now intensified the conduct of checkpoints in the city since Sunday, January 9, 2022, due to the implementation of the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) election gun ban.

“O, required gyud na siya kay naa man mi daily reporting kung nag-conduct mi ug checkpoint o wala,” he added.

Currently, Banzon said that they have not yet arrested anyone for violating the election gun ban, or any election-related violation.

Banzon also urged the public to follow the policies concerning the election. /rcg

