Work-from-home arrangements for some Lapu-Lapu City cops – Banzon

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) will also implement a work-from-home arrangement scheme for some of their office personnel.

This was confirmed by Police Colonel Arnel Banzon, city director of LCPO after the city was placed to alert level 3 due to the rising case of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Banzon, however, clarified that only their office personnel would adopt the work arrangement scheme, while field personnel would continue working on the field.

“Yes, work-from-home. Pero ang atong mga tawo nato diha sa field, as is ra na sila. Dili na nato pwede i-ano. Total field mana, dili mana confined place,” Banzon said.

(Yes, work-from-home. But our personnel on the field, they will be as is. We cannot change that. Anyway, they are working on an open space and not a confined space.)

He said that they would now also start inspecting establishments to ensure that they would be compliant with the protocols under the alert level 3 quarantine status.

Under alert level 3, bars, clubs, and karaoke bars are prohibited to operate.

Aside from these, they will also intensify the implementation of the health and safety protocols, especially the wearing of face masks and the observance of the social distancing.

“Check gihapon nato sa una, face mask ingon ana, social distancing. And even kadtong mga establishments, tan-awon na sila, inspeksyunon na kung wala ba’y violation,” he added.

(Our check will be the same as the last time, the mask, social distancing. And even the establishments, we will inspect them if they did not commit any violation.)

Banzon said that they would also be waiting for Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan to issue an executive order as an additional directive to the LCPO.

