PRO-7 chief urges residents to be more vigilant following drug busts in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The chief of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) urges residents to be more vigilant following two drug busts that led to the confiscation of P8 million worth of ‘shabu’ and the arrest of four individuals in Cebu City on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

Police Brigadier General Roque Eduardo Vega, PRO-7 director, in his latest press release, encouraged the public to report immediately should they know possible presence of illegal drug activities in their respective areas.

Vega made this statement following the arrest of four individuals from two separate buy-bust operations conducted in Cebu City on Wednesday.

Vega was referring to two separate buy-bust operations both conducted around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

First to fall from said operation were Raymond Labay, 41, of Sitio Sandayong, Barangay Gudalupe, and Jan Clifford Flores, 45, of Sitio Puntod, barangay Alaska-Mambaling.

The two were caught with 111 grams of ‘shabu’ worth P754,800 by the operatives from the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU).

RPDEU operatives conducted the buy-bust operation in Sitio Ibabao in barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

Also, at 8:30pm on Wednesday, two construction workers were caught with 1,055 grams of ‘shabu’ worth an estimated 7,174,000 during a buy-bust operation conducted in barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

This operation also resulted in the arrest of two individuals whom police identified as Khent Michael Basarte, 22, and Relou Donaire, 33 of barangay Bacayan.

Accordingly, these two were listed as high-value individuals in terms of illegal drug activities.

Police continue to conduct further investigation to identify possible cohorts of the four.

