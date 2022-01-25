Art Exhibit in SM Seaside City to benefit Typhoon Odette victims

Different brilliant artists from all over the country have gathered together in one venue with a primary purpose to raise funds for the survivors of typhoon Odette that hit parts of the Visayas & Mindanao, particularly the island of Cebu on December 16.

The exhibit opened for public viewing on January 15, 2022 at the lower ground floor, Mountain Wing Atrium of SM Seaside City Cebu, and will run until January 31.

Joining the Paglaum – Art Exhibit for Odette Victims are Hermes Alegre, Kimsoy Yap Jr., Roel Obemio, Joe Picornel, Caloy Gabuco, Luther Galicano, Farley Del Rosario, Jun Impas, Lloyd Tronco, Lino Venzal, Fred Galan, Sio Montera, Clint Normandia, Russ Rosel, Ramon De Dios, Cocoy Paano, Anthony Fermin, Anton Van Fermin, Maridel Fermin, Ryan Barral, Mark Masa, Bong Francisco, Roxanne Normandia, Marlowe Villagonzalo, Carmela Geisert, Jean Govinda, and Tommy Mitra.





















































“Paglaum” which means “hope”, is the strength of the Cebuanos that somehow they will be able to rebuild their houses and their lives, and Cebu will rise above this great tragedy.

For inquiries, contact Ton at 0999 916 9664.

