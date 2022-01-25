Man who stabbed 3 in Bogo City arrested in Catmon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 56-year-old man whom witnesses tagged as the main suspect in the stabbing of three persons including a minor in Bogo City, was arrested after 20 hours in Barangay Bongyas, Catmon town, some 40 kilometers from where the crime happened.

Amancio Barba Jr., of barangay Cogon in Bogo City, escaped to Catmon town after reportedly stabbing three individuals using a bolo.

One of his victims was a 12-year-old girl, said Police Staff Sergeant Leliano Pepito Jr., investigator of the case.

The other victims include Randy Gallarde, 40, the father of the minor, and Francisco Catamco, 61, all residents of the said barangay.

The victims are currently recuperating from their wounds.

Sergeant Pepito, desk officer of Bogo City Police Station said they took wind of the suspect’s whereabouts after a concerned citizen posted a photo of the suspect on social media.

A few hours later, another citizen also posted on social media that he saw the suspect in their area in barangay Bongyas, Catmon, around 2 pm on Tuesday, January 25.

Upon receiving the information, Bogo police coordinated with their counterparts in Catmon and neighboring stations, then went to the area where they arrested Barba.

If the suspect admitted the crime, the police have yet to know as the suspect was still in the hospital for his medical examination as of this posting.

Police also said that the suspect has no relatives in Catmon and that he just went there to hide.

Bogo City is approximately 40.2 kilometers away from Catmon town.

Pepito in his report said that it was past 6 pm on Monday, January 24, when the incident happened while Gallarde and Catamco were having a drinking spree outside the former’s house in Barangay Cogon.

Pepito added that the suspect appeared from out of nowhere and started stabbing the victims, including the girl who was also there.

Pepito said that they were able to confiscate a bolo estimated to be 52 centimeters long which was believed to be what the suspect used.

The investigator added that they have yet to establish the possible motive behind the incident or if the parties know each other since they all lived in the said barangay.

READ: Personal grudge eyed as possible motive in New Year shooting, stabbing incidents in Cebu City

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy