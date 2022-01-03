Personal grudge eyed as possible motive in  New Year shooting, stabbing incidents in Cebu City  

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police say personal grudge was the possible motive in the stabbing and shooting incidents that transpired in barangay Pardo, here, on New Year’s Day.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said the murder and the stabbing incidents transpired around 12:30 am on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

The shooting was reported in Sitio Upper Lucimba, barangay Poblacion Pardo while the stabbing incident happened in Sitio Baskio, barangay Basak Pardo.

Parilla identified the victim of the shooting as Miguelito Solis, 46, a native of Negros Occidental and a fighting cock handler.

Parilla said that it was around 11:00 am already on January 1 that they received the information when Lovemin Solis, the brother of the victim, 66, went to their station after he discovered the dead body of the victim lying inside his room with multiple gunshot wounds.

“According to neighbors, they heard gunshots past 12 so they thought it was firecrackers because it was already past 12 midnight,” Parilla said.

Police found six empty shells, three slugs, and one unfired bullet of an undetermined caliber of firearm from the area.

Parilla said that they are coordinating with Negros police after they received reports that Miguelito was forced to live here in Cebu since 2016 after he was involved in trouble in their place in Negros.

Last 2016, Parilla said that Miguelito survived a gun attack in Negros, wherein he was shot twice by still unidentified individuals.

With that said incident, Miguelito was forced to transfer here in Cebu City and left his family for their safety. However, on December 25, 2021, the victims’s children from Negros paid a visit to their father in the fighting cock farm where the victim was staying.

On December 29, his children went home to Negros.

According to Lovemin in his interview with the investigator, perpetrators might have sensed and known about the whereabouts of the victim following the visit of the victim’s family.

This, Parilla said, was what led them to consider personal grudge as possible motive.

Parilla said they are coordinating with Negros police for more information about the incident of.

In the Basak Pardo stabbing incident, Parilla identified the victim who survived the attack as Edimar Bonghanoy, a resident of Naga City.

Parilla said that police have also identified the suspect since the latter was with the victim prior the incident.

According to their investigation and the statement of the witness, Parilla said that Edimar, the suspect, and the witness were walking in an interior portion of the said barangay when the suspect allegedly blocked their way already armed with an 11-inch long kitchen knife. The suspect reportedly stabbed the victim in his chest area.

After the incident, the suspect immediately fled while the victim was brought to the Cebu City Medical Center for treatment.

Parilla said that personal grudge was also the possible motive behind this crime, although he refused to go deeper into the details pending their investigation.

Pardo police is currently conducting a follow up operation to locate the suspect, who they refused to name yet pending his arrest.

Parilla said that these were only the crime incidents reported to them as the city welcomed the new year.

/bmjo

READ MORE: Love triangle, jealousy lead to stabbing in Toledo City

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy