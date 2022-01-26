House OKs on 2nd reading bill regulating motorcycles-for-hire

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives approved on second reading the bill allowing and regulating the use of motorcycles-for-hire as public transport vehicles.

During Tuesday’s session, the lower chamber approved House Bill No. 10571 or the “Motorcycles-for-Hire Act.”

The measure seeks to provide safe, sufficient, and economical alternative mode of public transport by allowing and regulating the use of motorcycles-for-hire.

It allows the operation of motorcycles as common carriers for the transportation of passengers and goods, including parcels and mail.

Under the measure, motorcycles-for-hire are allowed to use digital booking platforms, or designated terminals.

“To maximize their operation, motorcycles-for-hire shall not be bound by a singe Transport Network Company (TNC) and Online E-Commerce Platform Providers (OEPP) but shall be allowed to adopt a multi-homing approach within a particular area of operation under the given franchise,” the measure states.

The operator and the TNC or OEPP are jointly and solidarity liable for death, injuries, or damage to property occurred in the course of operating a motorcycle-for-hire, the bill states.

Moreover, the Department of Transportation (DOTr), upon the recommendation of the Department of Trade and Industry-Bureau of Philippine Standards (DTI-BPS) and the Land Transportation Office (LTO), is tasked to provide the standards and specifications for motorcycles that may be allowed to operate as motorcycles-for-hire.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), in coordination with local government units, meanwhile, are given the authority to issue franchises of motorcycles-for-hire in metropolitan and urban areas.

The bill is now up for approval on third and final reading in the House.

