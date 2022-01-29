The SM Store, SM Foundation launch Share your Extras for Typhoon Odette communities

Let’s make the start of the year more meaningful by donating new or gently used clothes via The SM Store and SM Foundation’s Share Your Extras. Donations pooled this year will be for the benefit of communities impacted by Typhoon Odette.

Shoppers can drop off their pre-loved clothes or purchase new ones for donation at any of The SM Store branches from January 15 to February 15 in Metro Manila, and February 1 to 28 at the rest of the branches nationwide.

For every donated item, shoppers will receive a P100 discount coupon voucher courtesy of The SM Store. This can be redeemed at their next single-receipt purchase of a minimum of P1,000-worth of select items in-store or via Call To Deliver.

What are the DOs and DON’Ts?

Donate clothes in good condition. The clothes should be gently used and in good, wearable condition, without holes or damages.



Donate practical clothes only. Remember that your donations will go to communities that have lost access to basic needs. Please donate tops and bottoms for everyday wear that can be used comfortably by infants or adults. Avoid donating suits, gowns, uniforms, and costumes.

Wash the clothes first. For the safety of the people handling and receiving your donations, clean the clothes first and try to remove spots or stains. Skip donating used undergarments and bathing suits.



Check the pockets. Double and triple check to make sure there are no valuables or pieces of trash, such as used tissue or candy wrappers, left in the pockets.

Share Your Extras is part of the annual donation drive of The SM Store and SM Foundation. Previous beneficiaries include communities in need such as in Marawi, Isabela, and many other communities across the country. This year, Share Your Extras will benefit families affected by Typhoon Odette, which has displaced thousands of families in Mimaropa, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Other The SM Store campaigns like Share Shoes, Donate A Book, and Share A Toy have received overwhelming support from customers.

For more updates and ways to donate, visit www.thesmstore.com and follow its social media pages @thesmstore on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.