Metro Supermarket breaks ground for first store in Compostela, strengthening local retail

A new Metro Supermarket will soon rise in Compostela after the Metro Retail Stores Group Inc. breaks ground for its first store, aiming to boost the town’s economy.

On March 28, 2025, Metro Supermarket representatives, along with the local government unit of Compostela, gathered at Seafront Park, Poblacion, Compostela, Cebu, for the groundbreaking ceremony of its first store.

In his opening remarks, Clifford Garcia, Real Estate Head of Metro Retail Stores Group, Inc., said that the celebration is momentous for the Compostelahanon, as the first store will soon provide basic services to the people of the Municipality of Compostela, enhancing their quality of life and providing quality goods for the community.

Apart from providing job opportunities, the supermarket will also contribute to the local economy, creating a ripple effect in the community.

“This partnership embodies the spirit of collaboration and cooperation, as we work together towards the common goal of enhancing the quality of life for the people of Compostela,” Garcia said.

He said the project is a reflection of their commitment to providing access to the quality goods and services for the residents of Compostela.

Their vision goes beyond providing goods and services, but also of being committed and responsible corporate citizens, who support local initiatives.

In a side interview, Garcia said the store will cover a total of 3,800 square meters and apart from quality goods, the store will also provide home enhancement services.

Asked when they will begin the construction, Garcia said he will not preempt the plan, leaving the decision to the project manager.

He added this is part of their vision to establish one store in every town, from the south to north in the province of Cebu.

In a special message, the project was embraced by the town’s mayor, Honorable Felijur “Jury” Quiño, who said that his beloved constituents will no longer need to travel to the nearby town just to purchase their basic necessities.

“Actually, ang mga Compostelanhon dugay na jud nangandoy nga unta naay mobarug diri og bisan supermarket lang,” Quiño said.

(Actually, the people of Compostela have long dreamed of having at least a supermarket here.)

He added that having a supermarket in their own town will save a lot of time compared to traveling to neighboring towns.

The mayor further explained that having such infrastructure for business would also boost the town’s economy.

“Daku jud ang akong pasalamat sa Metro kay ni invest jud mo sa among lungsod. Dako kaayo ni og ikatabang nga ang among lungsod molambo. Motuyok ang among ekonomiya,” he said.

(I am truly grateful to Metro for investing in our town. This will greatly help our town prosper and keep our economy moving.)

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by some members of the town’s municipal council, departments, and employees as well as by the town’s assistant parish priest Rev. Fr. Abel Bancog, who blessed the capsule and the area.