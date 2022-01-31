Lapu-Lapu City resumes distribution of cash aid to Typhoon Odette victims

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines – The Lapu-Lapu City Government resumed on Sunday, January 30, the distribution of the still unclaimed P5, 000 cash aid that was set aside for families affected by super typhoon Odette.

Based on their records, at least 4, 399 families from the city’s first batch of beneficiaries are yet to receive their share of the cash aid, says Junard Abalos, in-charge of the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).

On the same day, CSWDO also started the distribution of cash aid to 9, 524 pre-qualified beneficiaries who belong to the second batch of recipients, Abalos said.

Mayor Junard Chan said in an earlier interview that more than 83, 000 Oponganons are qualified to receive the cash aid.

The city government has allocated P236 million for the purpose.

Sunday’s distribution was held at the public schools that are located in the different barangays in Lapu-Lapu City.

“Kato ning mga wala ma-cover during sa first validation, unya ni-insist gyud sila nga qualified sila unya wa maapil sa katong house-to-house survey. So atong gipa-validate unya atong gipa-include sa batch 2,” Abalos said.

Those who were unable to claim their financial assistance on Sunday are advised to visit the City Treasurer’s Office at City Hall on Monday, January 31. They only needed to present a valid identification card.

However, Abalos clarified that batch 2 still does not include typhoon victims who are non-indigent and those who are renting the place that they occupy.

Abalos said they are still waiting for instructions from Mayor Chan on how to deal with these individuals.

