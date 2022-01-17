Lapu-Lapu starts distribution of P5K aid to Odette-affected families

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City government has already started the distribution of financial assistance to super typhoon Odette-affected families on Sunday, January 16, 2021.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said that first to receive the P5,000 financial assistance were the residents in Olango Island.

“Dako akong kalipay kay nagmalampuson ang atong pag-distribute didto sa mainland Olango,” Chan said.

(I am happy because our distribution of the financial aid in mainland Olango was successful.)

On Monday, January 17, 2021, the city has continued its distribution of financial assistance to the residents in the islet barangays of Pangan-an, Caohagan, and Caubian.

Chan said that there were around 11,000 beneficiaries who qualified for the financial assistance in Olango Island.

The financial aid will only be given to indigent families, who own the structure that was destroyed by the typhoon.

The mayor said that they were also targeting to start the financial assistance distribution in mainland Lapu-Lapu within this week.

Earlier, the city has allocated P236 million for this purpose.

However, the amount was not enough to cater to more than 83,000 individuals who qualified for financial assistance in the entire city of Lapu-Lapu.

“Nakakita na ta og kwarta. Naa koy gipangayoan para niana and then, I will let you know after the distribution,” he added.

(We have found the money. I have someone for that and then I will let you know after the distribution.)

