Year of the Tiger: Things you need to know about it

CEBU, Philippines — Chinese New Year is the most important festival in Chinese culture.

It is also known as Lunar New Year which is a 15-day festival celebrated by Chinese communities around the world.

It is called the lunar new year because it coincides with the lunar calendar. It begins at the new moon that falls on any date between January 21 and February 20. This year, it falls on February 1.

Chinese New Year 2022 brings the Year of the Water Tiger which is the third in the 12 animal Chinese zodiac cycle.

According to chinahighlights.com, the Tiger is known as the king of all the beasts in China.

It is a symbol of strength, exorcising evils, and braveness.

Here are the lucky colors for 12 Chinese zodiac signs in 2022:

Rat: red and blue

Ox: red and yellow

Tiger: orange, black, and blue

Rabbit: green, purple and orange

Dragon: yellow and white

Snake: tangerine, cyan, and silver

Horse: green, blue and red

Goat: bright yellow

Monkey: white and baby blue

Rooster: yellow

Dog: yellow, black and grey

Pig: yellow, green and black

Years of the Tiger include 2022, 2010, 1998, 1986, 1974, 1962, 1950, 1938 and so.

For the people born in the year of the tiger, here are the things that will bring luck:

Lucky numbers: 1, 3, and 4 and numbers containing them (like 13 and 43)

Lucky days: the 16th and 27th of any Chinese lunar month

Lucky colors: blue, gray, orange

Lucky flowers: yellow lily, cineraria

Lucky direction: east, north, south

Lucky months: the 3rd, 7th, and 10th Chinese lunar months.

And the things to avoid:

Unlucky numbers: 6, 7, and 8 and numbers containing them (like 67 and 87)

Unlucky color: brown

Unlucky direction: southwest

Unlucky months: the 1st, 4th, 5th, and 11th Chinese lunar months

SOURCE: www.chinahighlights.com

