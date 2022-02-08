‘Poging lineman’ on his love and commitment to his work

CEBU, Philippines—Typhoon Odette (internationally name: Rai) had brought so much damage to homes and livelihood in some parts of Visayas, Mindanao, and Palawan after its landfall in December 2021.

It also caused darkness as it wiped out power lines.

Jordan Mackay Ayawan, 25, a pure Igorot and a lineman from Benguet, was one of the “warriors of light” who helped in the restoration of power in the Visayas.

Without hesitation, he joined the 14 others in ‘task force kapatid’ — linemen and engineers from Benguet Electric Cooperative Inc. (BENECO)– to help power restoration in Leyte.

What made Ayawan stand out was when he went viral on social media after his photo circulated and caught netizens’ attention.

Despite the uncertainty that Odette brought, Ayawan’s photo became a ray of light to some netizens. He later became known as the “poging lineman.’

“Di ko po inexpect na ganun mangyayari. Parang bigla na lang na nagviral yong photo,” Ayawan told CDN Digital.

(I didn’t expect that to happen. It’s like of all a sudden, the photo went viral.)

Ayawan shared that it was his first time to join ‘task force kapatid’ assigned to provide assistance to the affected electric coop.

“Masarap po sa pakiramdam na nakakatulong po sa pagpapailaw sa mga nasalanta ng bagyo,” he said.

(It feels good to be able to help restore power to those affected by the storm.)

Linemen and engineers usually spend their holidays and other special days on the field.

This Valentine’s Day, Ayawan will be away from his family in Benguet. But he said it’s okay as he gets his strength for work from them.

“Pamilya ko po inspirasyon ko na balang araw makaluwag-luwag din sa buhay po,” he said.

(My family is my inspiration that one day we will be able to improve our lives.)

Ayawan says being a lineman isn’t easy but yet he continues to work round the clock and tirelessly because he loves his job and is committed to it.

“Sobrang hirap po. Kailangan ng tatag ng loob para sa pag-akyat ng matataas na poste po,” he said.

(It’s really difficult. You have to have courage so you’d be able to get up those tall posts.)

Ayawan and his team will be sent to Bohol after the first week of March to help other electric coops with their power rehabilitation efforts.

