Netizens react to ‘poging lineman’ viral photo

CEBU, Philippines — A photo of a good-looking lineman from Benguet Electric Cooperative Inc. (BENECO) made rounds on social media as it sparked “kilig” and good vibes to netizens.

According to LEYECO IV’s Facebook post, ‘Kuya J.’ is among the linemen from Luzon deployed to help power restoration in Leyte.

The onslaught of typhoon Odette last December 16, 2021, damaged the electric facilities and shut down power in Leyte.

“Usa sa atong Task Force Kapatid gikan sa Benguet Electric Cooperative Inc. (BENECO) ang gikagobtan ug nakadawat ug makalingaw nga mga komentaryo gikan sa atong mga member-consumer-owners.

Si kuya J. usa sa 15 ka mga Warriors of Light gikan sa Luzon nga gipadala diri sa LEYECO IV aron makatabang ug pasiga sa mga kabalayan.

Kuya to the rescue and will light up your world an! #poginglineman #TFKBENECO,” LEYECO IV wrote on its post.

Here are some ‘kilig’ and funny comments from the netizens:

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy