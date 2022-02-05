Kim Chiu asks public ‘to vote wisely’

CEBU, Philippines — Actress Kim Chiu took to social media to remind Filipinos “to vote wisely” in the coming elections.

The actress expressed her thoughts on Twitter, saying “We need leaders not in love with money but in love with justice. Not in love with publicity but in love with humanity.”

“This is our only chance to be heard. VOTING this election is the most powerful choice that we all have as taxpayers and as Filipino citizens.”

Chiu also showed her admiration to the candidates who participated in the Kapisanan ng Mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas 2022 Presidential Candidates Forum on Friday, February 4, 2022.

Only five candidates accepted KBP’s invitation including labor leader Ka Leody de Guzman, Senators Panfilo “Ping” Lacson and Manny Pacquiao, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, and Vice President Leni Robredo.

Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. was not able to join the forum due to “conflict of schedule.”

“These brave candidates applying for the highest position in our country bravely faced and answered the toughest questions. Applying for the highest and most powerful position is not a joke, one must know their duties and responsibilities at stake. 6 years can change for the good,” she tweeted.

She also commended Ka Leody de Guzman for his bravery.

”As a Citizen of this country, iba ang katapangan na pinakita ni ka Leody kanina. 👏🏼 I don’t know his background but knowing that he is there with the rest of the candidates.” /rcg