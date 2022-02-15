bai Hotel Cebu joins the 7th International Travel Festival

The bai-cation you deserve is coming. Get ready to score exclusive offers such as room discounts, CAFÉ bai vouchers, and banquet deals from bai Hotel Cebu as they join the 7th International Travel Festival this February 18 to 20, 2022 at Ayala Center Cebu Activity Center.

You can unwind and relax at their Deluxe Room (Room Only) for only Php 2,500 nett per night and if you buy a total of 10 vouchers, it will be priced at Php 2,000 nett per voucher.

For more information, you may visit their booths at numbers 41 and 42 or message them on Facebook at bai Hotel Cebu or email them at [email protected].

A gastronomic feast awaits at your favorite buffet restaurant CAFÉ bai. They are also offering vouchers for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The breakfast buffet voucher is priced at Php 550 nett per voucher and if you buy 10 vouchers it is priced at Php 488 nett per voucher. For lunch or dinner vouchers, you can avail Buy 1 Take 1 voucher for only Php 1,488 nett.

From small meetings to grand banquets, bai Hotel Cebu’s function halls are indeed the perfect place. They’re offering 20% off for confirmed bookings during ITF dates with a minimum revenue of Php 100,000.

Rates and offers are only applicable from February 18 to 20, 2022. Vouchers are valid for 1 year. Other terms and conditions apply. For more information, you may visit their booths at numbers 41 and 42 or message them on Facebook at bai Hotel Cebu or email them at [email protected].

The International Travel Festival, organized by MyEventology Co and co-presented by the Department of Tourism Central Visayas Office and Tourism Promotions Board Philippines, is one of the most sought travel fairs in the region as travel enthusiasts get a chance to avail discounted deals to experience different parts of the world. Now on its 7th run, it highlights the theme “It’s Time To Travel” focusing on local tourism and highlighting key destinations such as Cebu, Bohol, Manila, Palawan, Boracay, and Camiguin.

