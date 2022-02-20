Advertorial Property Views

Priland inks deal with Mandaue City for P2B mixed-use development

By: - February 20, 2022

Another development of Priland Development Corporation will rise on a 7,815 sqm lot along Mantawi Avenue in Mandaue City.

The homegrown real estate developer will build  Harbor Centre, a P2-billion office and commercial project following the signing of a joint venture agreement with the local government led by Mayor Jonas Cortes.

Priland Development Corp. President Ramon Carlo Yap and  Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes doing the ceremonial fist bump after signing the joint venture agreement for Harbor Centre | Mark Kavin Salomon

The PEZA-registered Grade A Green Building is slated to begin by 2024 and is expected be completed after 6 years.

“As the economy slowly gets back on its feet, we join the momentum as we see the potential of Mandaue as a highly urbanized city. Many businesses are now shifting back to normal operations. Thus, the need to provide spaces where big companies and startups alike can grow and flourish. We are grateful that the city government has chosen us as their partner for this venture ” said Priland President Ramon Carlo Yap.

Priland envisions Harbor Centre to be an economic and commercial hub that will help in the growth and progress of Mandaue City in the coming years.

 

RAMON CARLO YAP

Priland Development Corp. President

The two-tower development will house leasable office and commercial spaces which will maximize the foreseen demands of businesses for post-pandemic recovery.

Harbor Centre will offer mid to high-end office spaces for regional headquarters of commercial brands, business process outsourcing companies, Philippine offshore gaming operators, multinational companies, and startups.

(L-R) Roy Vincent Lumayag, VP- Technical of Priland Development Corp.; Ramon Carlo Yap, President of Priland Development Corp.; Jonas Cortes, Mayor of Mandaue City; and Glen Bercede, Vice Mayor of Mandaue City | Mark Kavin Salomon

“Priland envisions Harbor Centre to be an economic and commercial hub that will help in the growth and progress of Mandaue City in the coming years,” said Yap.

READ MORE: Priland breaks ground on Vertex Central

The joint venture is an addition to Priland‘s real estate portfolio particularly in commercial and office spaces. In 2021, Priland started construction of two mixed-use vertical projects Paseo Grove and Vertex Central.

ADVERTORIAL

Latest Stories
Most Read

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.