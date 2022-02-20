Priland inks deal with Mandaue City for P2B mixed-use development

Another development of Priland Development Corporation will rise on a 7,815 sqm lot along Mantawi Avenue in Mandaue City.

The homegrown real estate developer will build Harbor Centre, a P2-billion office and commercial project following the signing of a joint venture agreement with the local government led by Mayor Jonas Cortes.

The PEZA-registered Grade A Green Building is slated to begin by 2024 and is expected be completed after 6 years.

“As the economy slowly gets back on its feet, we join the momentum as we see the potential of Mandaue as a highly urbanized city. Many businesses are now shifting back to normal operations. Thus, the need to provide spaces where big companies and startups alike can grow and flourish. We are grateful that the city government has chosen us as their partner for this venture ” said Priland President Ramon Carlo Yap.

The two-tower development will house leasable office and commercial spaces which will maximize the foreseen demands of businesses for post-pandemic recovery.

Harbor Centre will offer mid to high-end office spaces for regional headquarters of commercial brands, business process outsourcing companies, Philippine offshore gaming operators, multinational companies, and startups.

“Priland envisions Harbor Centre to be an economic and commercial hub that will help in the growth and progress of Mandaue City in the coming years,” said Yap.

The joint venture is an addition to Priland‘s real estate portfolio particularly in commercial and office spaces. In 2021, Priland started construction of two mixed-use vertical projects — Paseo Grove and Vertex Central.

