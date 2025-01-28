NUSTAR Resort Cebu celebrates the Year of the Wood Snake with festive offers and celebrations

Cebu City, Philippines – NUSTAR Resort Cebu, the premier integrated resort in the Visayas and Mindanao, invites guests to welcome the Year of the Wood Snake with a spectacular celebration on January 29, 2025.

Experience the magic of the Lunar New Year at NUSTAR Resort Cebu

Guests at the resort can enjoy an exciting variety of activities and performances at The Atrium, starting with captivating dragon and lion dances at 3:00 PM. This will be followed by a special performance at 6:00 PM by the Fo Guang Shan Foundation’s Siddhartha Theater Ensemble, in partnership with Universal Cultural Foundation, Inc. (UCFI). This unique presentation will delve into the fascinating history of fireworks, a beloved tradition during Lunar New Year celebrations, offering a blend of art and history.

At the Atrium, an installation of 2025 Chinese horoscopes can be found from January 25 to February 12, along with majestic Lunar New Year decor perfect for photo opportunities. Additionally, visitors can also participate in interactive Chinese Calligraphy Sessions on Level 2, The Mall on January 25, 26, and 29.

Food, Flavors, and Fortune

NUSTAR’s exceptional dining destinations are ready to showcase a feast of oriental flavors.

Mott 32 recently welcomed Chef Eddy Wong, the new Head Chef, to its exclusive location at NUSTAR. With his arrival, a curated signature menu is launched, celebrating the flavors of Hong Kong from January 21 to March 21, 2025. An exclusive Lunar New Year Menu featuring Chinese favorites is also available from January 28 to February 12, 2025. Highlights include the iconic Lobster and Abalone Lo Hei Salad, a symbol of abundance, and the visually stunning Stir-Fried Lobster with Rainbow Quinoa.

At Xin Tian Di, guests can enjoy a Feast of Good Fortune, a special Lunar New Year Menu featuring the appetizing Salmon Lucky Yee Sang and the Roasted Crispy Duck with Fresh Mango.

Adding to this amazing lineup, Huangdi also offers authentic Sichuan-inspired dishes, including Sichuan Shrimp Dumplings, Spicy Abalone Salad, and Mapo Tofu with Lobster Shrimp Tail. Huangdi is open by reservation, for groups of 10 people and above.

An Extraordinary Escape for the New Year

Complete the Lunar New Year experience with a staycation at Fili Hotel. Book a Fili Holiday Escape and enjoy 15% off the best available rates until March 31, 2025. NUSTAR Rewards members can maximize their savings with an additional 10% discount. Reservations can be made by sending an email to [email protected] or via landline.

Lucky guests can also receive a complimentary red packet set with every purchase at Chow Tai Fook, located on Level 1, The Mall | NUSTAR. Terms and conditions apply.

Experience the magic of the Lunar New Year at NUSTAR Resort Cebu. Visit www.nustar.ph or call (032) 888 8282 for more information.