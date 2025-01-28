Chinese New Year: Feng Shui expert shares secrets to prosperity for 2025

As the Lunar New Year unfolds on January 29, 2025, many turn to the wisdom of ancient traditions to seek guidance on their path forward.

In particular, Chinese metaphysical systems like Feng Shui and BaZi offer insight into everything from career success and financial decisions to personal relationships and growth.

But what if success isn’t merely the result of hard work? What if the forces of the universe could be aligned in your favor?

In an exclusive interview with CDN Digital, Master Judith McKenzie of Judith Eugenio Global Bazi and Feng Shui Consultancy, a seasoned BaZi and Feng Shui expert with over 15 years of experience, shared her insights on how to navigate 2025 using the ancient wisdom of Chinese metaphysics.

McKenzie offered a cosmic roadmap that combines traditional principles with practical advice. It combines destiny, energy flow, and free will into actionable steps for prosperity.

At the core of Chinese metaphysics, destiny is not entirely based on chance.

According to McKenzie, the balance of three essential forces—Heaven Luck, Earth Luck, and Man Luck—shapes one’s life and impacts everything from career choices to relationships and financial fortune.

Heaven Luck: Your life’s blueprint

McKenzie began by explaining the first component of this cosmic trinity: Heaven Luck.

“Heaven luck is the blueprint you’re born with. It determines key aspects of your life, such as your marriage, career, investments, and even your strengths and weaknesses,” she said. “Everything about your potential is encoded in your Heaven Luck.”

Drawing a comparison with Western astrology, McKenzie highlighted a key difference between the two systems. While Western astrology revolves around the alignment of planets at the time of birth, BaZi focuses on the interaction of the five elements—wood, fire, earth, metal, and water—to interpret your destiny.

“That’s how I read destiny charts. Bazi or Four Pillars of Destiny is the system that I use in destiny reading,” McKenzie explained.

Earth Luck: The power of environment

The second element, Earth Luck, addresses the energy flow of one’s environment or Feng Shui. However, McKenzie emphasized that there is much confusion surrounding Feng Shui, often reduced to charms, colors, and numbers.

“Feng Shui isn’t about those things,” she clarified. “It’s the energy, the life force coming from your environment. It’s about how land elevation, water, and mountains interact.”

She explained that locations with lush green mountains, vibrant trees, and smooth land contours typically possess harmonious energy flows.

“Such areas naturally create an environment conducive to prosperity, and people living in these places tend to experience greater wealth,” McKenzie noted.

However, she pointed out that good Feng Shui isn’t just about external surroundings. The internal layout of a space is just as crucial.

“Feng Shui is 70% external and 30% internal. The way you design the energy flow of your home or office with the help of a professional Feng Shui master,” McKenzie explained.

For those feeling stuck in negative situations, she suggested that relocating to an area with better Feng Shui can dramatically shift one’s luck.

“In six to eight months, you could see a noticeable change in your fortune,” she assured.

Man Luck: The role of free will

The final element, Man Luck, represents personal free will and effort. While hard work is certainly important, McKenzie stressed that aligning with the cosmic forces of Heaven and Earth Luck makes one’s efforts more fruitful.

“A lot of people, especially those who aren’t aligned with Chinese metaphysics, might say, “I don’t believe in feng shui, astrology, or Chinese astrology. I just believe in hard work.” While that’s true, if you understand the path these two systems offer, you’ll realize that if you live in an environment where the energy is prosperous, wealth will also flow. In such an environment, your hard work becomes much more effective—you won’t have to work as hard to see the results,” she said.

Practical Feng Shui tips for the budget-conscious

While a professional Feng Shui analysis offers the most accurate method of determining whether a property has beneficial energy, McKenzie acknowledged that not everyone has the resources to hire an expert.

For those on a budget, she suggested an easy and practical alternative: “Look at where wealthy people live. By moving to such an area, you can benefit from the positive energy that naturally surrounds it.”

According to McKenzie, these areas often align with good Feng Shui principles, and living in them can expose you to the positive energy that promotes prosperity.

For the skeptics: Why some people seem to attract wealth effortlessly

For skeptics who dismiss the concept of Feng Shui or astrology, McKenzie highlighted a phenomenon where certain individuals seem to effortlessly attract wealth.

She explained that this “luck” is no coincidence, but rather the result of harmonizing Heaven Luck, Earth Luck, and Man Luck. When these three forces align, prosperity naturally follows.