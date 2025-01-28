Bohol Capitol turns over learning materials worth P11M to DepEd

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Bohol Provincial Government turned over P11 million worth of learning materials to the Department of Education (DepEd) as part of its continuous effort to advance education.

Among those given were 174 televisions, 66 laptops, 3 robotics kits, 180 graphic calculators, and 100 tablets, the purchase of which was charged to the province’s Special Education Fund (SEF) through the Education Development Center (EDC).

Governor Erico Aristotle Aumentado led on Monday, January 27, the turnover of the learning materials to the Bohol Schools Division Office (SDO) located in Tagbilaran City.

“Kung kita magtinabangay nga mamahimo kining malampuson, mas madasig pa kita nga maningkamot aron mapalambo ang kalidad sa edukasyon diri sa Bohol,” Aumentado said during his message.

(If we help each other to make this endeavor a success, we will always have the enthusiasm to work hard in order to improve the quality of education here in Bohol).

Aumentado has expressed confidence that these learning materials will aid in both teaching and learning in an increasingly technology-driven world.

“This is a symbol of our unwavering support for the education sector. These materials will ensure efficient instruction and help our learners adapt to the evolving needs of society,” he said.

Meanwhile, Aumentado urged educators to safeguard and maximize the use of the equipment.

In an advisory, the provincial government said that the learning materials will help “enhance educational quality, particularly in remote areas, aligning with the Provincial Government’s Strategic Change Agenda on accessible, inclusive, and transformative quality education.”

As the Philippines’ first and only UNESCO Global Geopark and Regenerative Island, the provincial government of Bohol continues to invest in education as a foundation for its future workforce and leadership.

