The Year of Wood Snake at Diamond Suites and Residences

Diamond Suites and Residences welcomed the Year of the Wood Snake with a lively Chinese New Year celebration, highlighted by a spectacular Lion and Dragon Dance.

This colorful and energetic tradition symbolizes driving away bad luck, inviting good fortune, and bringing prosperity. For a city hotel like Diamond Suites, it’s also a way to create a festive atmosphere that draws guests and inspires optimism for the year ahead.

Another meaningful part of the event was the yee sang ceremony, also known as the prosperity toss. This dish is a bright mix of fresh vegetables, seafood, and symbolic ingredients, all designed to represent abundance and good luck.

Guests toss the ingredients high into the air while saying wishes for success, happiness, and health. The higher the toss, the more prosperous the year is believed to be.

For the first time, executives at Diamond Suites joined in this cherished tradition. Leading the Prosperity Toss were Samantha Manigsaca, AppleOne Group’s Assistant Vice President for Hospitality, and her mother, Venus Manigsaca, Founder of AppleOne Properties.

Along with other key executives, they shared this joyful moment, marking a new chapter of unity and shared goals for the future. Their presence added a personal and heartfelt touch to the celebration.

The Lion and Dragon Dance performance and the Yee Sang ceremony are not just cultural traditions—they also create a sense of community and joy. For guests and staff alike, these moments bring people together in celebration, setting a positive tone for the year ahead.

Diamond Suites and Residences continues to be a place where celebrations are made special, and every moment is within reach. Start your year with hope and happiness by joining the festivities. For bookings and reservations, visit diamondsuites.com-cebu.com.

Celebrate life’s milestones and enjoy the warmth of tradition at Diamond Suites and Residences—the perfect place to make memories and welcome good fortune.