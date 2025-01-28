Chinese New Year 2025:  8 traditions practiced for the Spring Festival

Chinese New Year, also known as Lunar New Year or Spring Festival, is one of the most widely celebrated occasions in the Philippines, reflecting the country’s rich multicultural heritage.

Chinese New Year 2025 is on January 29.

READ: DOLE issues pay rules for Chinese New Year holiday on Jan 29

With a significant Chinese-Filipino population, the festivities blend traditional Chinese customs with Filipino influences, creating a unique celebration that unites communities. As we welcome the Year of the Wood Snake in 2025, let’s explore the Chinese traditions practiced across the Philippines during this festive time.

1. Dragon and lion dances

The dragon and lion dances are vibrant and dynamic performances that symbolize good luck and drive away evil spirits. Performed in public spaces, temples, and even business establishments, these dances are accompanied by the rhythmic beat of drums, cymbals, and gongs. The performances are believed to bring prosperity and blessings to the audience and their surroundings.

2. Ang Pao

The distribution of red envelopes, known as ang pao, is a cherished tradition. These envelopes, often containing money, are given by elders to younger family members and by business owners to employees. The red color symbolizes good fortune and warding off negative energy, while the act of giving promotes generosity and gratitude.

3. Preparation of ‘lucky’ foods

Food plays a central role in Chinese New Year celebrations, with dishes carefully chosen for their symbolic meanings. Tikoy (sweet glutinous rice cake) is a staple, representing unity and the strengthening of family bonds. Other popular dishes include:

Noodles : Signifying long life and good health.

: Signifying long life and good health. Dumplings and Spring Rolls : Representing wealth and prosperity.

: Representing wealth and prosperity. Fish: Symbolizing abundance. Filipino-Chinese families often incorporate local ingredients into these dishes, adding a unique twist to traditional recipes.

4. Decorating with red and gold

Homes, businesses, and community spaces are adorned with red and gold decorations. These colors are considered auspicious, with red symbolizing happiness and gold representing wealth. Lanterns, paper cuttings, and banners with Chinese characters for luck and prosperity are commonly displayed. The use of round fruits like oranges and pomelos as decorations is also prevalent, as they signify completeness and abundance.

5. Firecrackers and fireworks

The loud sounds of firecrackers and fireworks are a hallmark of Chinese New Year in the Philippines. These are believed to scare away evil spirits and bad luck while ushering in a year of happiness and prosperity. Many cities, including Binondo in Manila—home to the world’s oldest Chinatown—host spectacular fireworks displays during the festivities.

6. Visiting temples and shrines

Filipino-Chinese families often visit temples to pray for blessings, health, and success in the coming year. Offerings such as incense, fruits, and food are made to deities and ancestors, reflecting deep respect for family and heritage. Some families also maintain ancestral shrines at home, where they perform rituals to honor their forebears.

7. Feng Shui practices

Feng Shui, the ancient Chinese art of arranging spaces to harmonize energy, is widely observed. Before the New Year, families clean and reorganize their homes to dispel bad luck and welcome positive energy. Many consult Feng Shui experts to ensure that their homes and businesses align with auspicious directions and elements for the year.

8. Community gatherings and parades

Community celebrations, particularly in areas with significant Chinese-Filipino populations, are a highlight of the season. In cities like Cebu, Davao, and Manila, parades featuring cultural performances, floats, and traditional music bring people together. These events showcase the blending of Chinese and Filipino traditions, emphasizing unity and shared prosperity.