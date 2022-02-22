Police await issuance of warrant of arrest against gunman of Buscaino

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City police are just waiting for the issuance of the warrant of arrest against the gunman responsible for the killing of Richard Buscaino last October 8, 2021, in Tres de Abril, Barangay Labangon, Cebu City.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, information officer of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that the suspect has been identified but she begged off from disclosing further details yet.

“Last week, our investigators were able to file the [murder] case against the gunman whom was positively identified by the witnesses. The case was already filed but, unfortunately, I cannot tell you [the name of the] gunman,” Macatangay said.

She said the suspect is still in Cebu as per police monitoring.

Macatangay said that that they were able to identity the suspect after a witness positively identified him as this gunman reportedly removed his face mask prior to the shooting.

“He did something and removed his face mask for quite a while,” Macatangay said. “To the surprise of those who were around and when gipakita sila sa video and sa rogues gallery sa PNP, he was able to identify positively… He really confirmed that that he was the guy that he saw removing his face mask and then later on was involved in the shooting and killing of Buscaino,” she added.

Macatangay said until they arrest the gunman, they cannot determine yet as to who was behind the shooting. Macatangay said police are suspecting that the gunman is a member of a gun-for-hire group.

Meanwhile, the Cebu City police are still waiting for the statement of Rico Osmeña, a radio blocktimer, who was also shot by a lone gunman past noon on December 16, 2021, while inside a modernized public utility jeepney traversing M.J. Cuenco Avenue in downtown Cebu City.

The Cebu City police said it will provide media security to those who will receive death threats due to their jobs.

For now, police is preparing necessary documents to provide Osmeña with security.

/bmjo

