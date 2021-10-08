Ex-fraternity officer killed in afternoon ambush in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A man, believed to be a former fraternity officer, was killed in a late afternoon ambush by still unidentified riding-in-tandem while on his way home along Tres de Abril Street in Barangay Calamba, Cebu City, past 5 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021.

Sawang Calero police said they are still investigating the incident and the possible motive behind the killing as well as the identities of the assailants who were reportedly onboard a motorcycle.

The victim was identified by his employees as Richard Buscaino, in his 50s, the owner of the San Fernando Funeral Homes located in Katipunan Street and reportedly a former official of a fraternity group.

Investigators said Buscaino was a resident of Talisay City.

According to witnesses’ accounts, Buscaino was on his way home to Talisay City on board his old model Pajero and traversing Tres de Abril Street when an alleged riding-in-tandem shot him several times.

Police said that right after he was shot, the victim’s car bumped into a van ahead of him.

Ian Sampang, the driver of the van, told reporters that he did not know about the incident but that he only heard multiple gunshots.

It took nearly two hours before personnel from the victim’s funeral parlor were able to pull Buscaino’s body out of his vehicle.

According to a security guard from a nearby establishment, the gunman was wearing a black jacket and long pants.

Residents from near the area said they were not able to recognize the gunman and his cohort.

Police said the killers fled towards Barangay Punta Princesa.

According to Police Lieutenant Reynaldo Ramos, team leader of the responding SOCO personnel, Buscaino sustained multiple gunshot wounds on his shoulder and chest which caused his death.

Sawang Calero police are looking for security cameras from nearby establishments that may have recorded the attack. /rcg

RELATED STORY:

700 cops, military men to be deployed on Cebu City streets starting Monday

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy