WealthBank and Woori Financial Group Donates 5 Million Pesos to Typhoon Odette Survivors

(CEBU CITY, February 21, 2022) Supertyphoon Odette was the 15th and the strongest storm to hit the country in 2021. Earlier this year, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported damages to infrastructure and agriculture amassing at 23.4 billion pesos or $459 million.

Recognizing the need to play a significant role in economic and social recovery, WealthBank, the first and only thrift bank in the Philippines to become a subsidiary of a multinational bank Woori Bank, donated Php 5 million pesos to Typhoon Odette survivors in partnership with Woori Financial Group.















The monetary aid will benefit hundreds of families from selected communities in Cebu City, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, and Talisay City in Cebu, and Tagbilaran City in Bohol. Each family will receive a package containing 10 canned goods, 2 dozen coffee sachets, 1 pack of salt, 1 pack of sugar, 5 liters of mineral water, water dispenser, 10 kilos of white rice, 3 blankets, and a sleeping mat.

Mr. Shim Keun Seob, the Chief Finance Officer and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, says that WealthBank is one with the Filipino community in “rebuilding lives through exercising social responsibility in the communities it serves”.















The ceremonial turnover was also attended by President & CEO Danilo A. Quinto, Executive Vice President & COO Atty. Roberto D. Quizeo, and Mr. Choi Sung Hyun, Senior Vice President and Financial and Planning Department Head of WealthBank, and Atty. Vincent Tomaneng, the General Counsel of Vicsal Development Corporation.

The donations were turned over to Philippine Business for Social Progress through their Senior Program Officer, and Senior Program Officer Ms. Juliet Labayan and Relationship Management Officer Ms. Janina Lu.

WealthBank is the first and only thrift bank in the Philippines to become a subsidiary of a multinational bank, Woori Bank. Recognizing its strong potential for expansion and growth, Woori Bank partnered with Vicsal Development Corporation.

In 2021, Woori Bank was acclaimed “2020 Global Bank of the Year” by The Banker, a global financial magazine, for the first time in the nation’s banking industry. It also won three awards, including the Best Asian Bank and the Best Korean Bank.

