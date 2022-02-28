Add GROWRICH VCO Capsules to your self-care routine

Having a positive perspective is the only positivity we want nowadays. As they say, having a positive mindset can help us have a healthy body because “‘Pag healthy, happy!”

While most people feel overwhelmed with all the things happening around us especially from the pandemic and current events to natural disasters, you can still be inspired and motivated to take care of yourself and your family.

One way of taking care of yourself besides diet, physical activities, and social media detox, is to take supplements with health and aesthetic benefits.

Make GROWRICH Virgin Coconut Oil Capsules, the first VCO in capsule form approved by the Food and Drugs Administration since June 2005, a part of your daily self-care routine. GROWRICH Virgin Coconut Oil Capsules, the VCO you can easily pop into your mouth, is made from pure virgin coconut oil extracted from fresh coconut meat, a patented process that ensures the oil is free of added chemicals without subjecting it to heat.

Virgin coconut contains lauric acid and monolaurin, medium-chain fatty acids which have demonstrably significant antimicrobial activity against gram positive bacteria and a number of fungi and viruses. Data from a study conducted by the Food and Nutrition Research Institute under the Department of Science and Technology suggest a possible benefit of VCO against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 infection. Another study showed results that VCO was helpful during the early stages of infection or at low viral load.

GROWRICH Virgin Coconut Oil Capsules, our breakthrough product, will make it easier for people to take virgin coconut oil and enjoy its health benefits. Among other things, the high amount of lauric acid in extra virgin coconut oil helps the heart by reducing total cholesterol and increasing good cholesterol. DR. ED LALUSIS President and CEO of Growrich Manufacturing, Inc.

The Department of Science and Technology will work with the country’s foremost industry association of coconut processors to get VCO approved for indications for mild COVID-19 cases by the Food and Drug Administration.

“GROWRICH Virgin Coconut Oil Capsules, our breakthrough product, will make it easier for people to take virgin coconut oil and enjoy its health benefits. Among other things, the high amount of lauric acid in extra virgin coconut oil helps the heart by reducing total cholesterol and increasing good cholesterol,” said Dr. Ed Lalusis, President and CEO of Growrich Manufacturing, Inc.

GROWRICH Virgin Coconut Oil Capsules contain saturated and unsaturated fatty acids and essential fatty acids that are heart-friendly and offer so many other health benefits as well. The recommended dosage for GROWRICH Virgin Coconut Oil Capsules is 1-2 a day, to be taken with meals.

GROWRICH Virgin Coconut Oil Capsules are available at Mercury Drug, Watsons and Southstar Drugstore for Php11.50 per capsule. You may also get them from Shopee (just search GROWRICH Virgin Coconut Oil).

For more information about GROWRICH Virgin Coconut Oil Capsules, check out this video: https://bit.ly/GrowrichPOPsitivityFB and follow @GrowrichVCOCapsule on Facebook and @growrichvco on Instagram.

ADVERTORIAL