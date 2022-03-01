Cebuanos told: Fire prevention is a shared responsibility

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuanos must level up their sense of involvement in preventing fire occurrences.

This is the main message of this year’s Fire Prevention Month celebration which aims to remind the public that fire prevention is not the sole responsibility of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), but a shared responsibility.

Central Visayas and Cebu City BFP officials led the opening of the Fire Month Celebration with an early morning motorcade on Tuesday, March 1.

Sirens were sounded as the motorcade passed some Cebu City streets.



It’s the time of the year when BFP personnel and fire volunteers adorn their fire trucks with colorful balloons as they go around the city to stress on their fire safety campaign.

Simultaneous motorcades were also held in neighboring localities like Mandaue City.

Aside from the motorcade, several other activities have been lined up for the month-long celebration, according to Senior Fire Officer (SFO2) Wendell Villanueva, information officer of the Cebu City Fire Office.

These include the PIMP My Ride that is scheduled later today, the Sikad for a Fire Safe Cebu City on March 13, Kite Flying Contest on March 15, and the Motorsiklo Kontra Sunog on March 19.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Sa Pag-iwas sa Sunog Di Ka Nag-iisa.”

