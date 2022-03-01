Chan to ask City Council to suspend curfew ordinance

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan will request the city council to pass an ordinance that will temporarily suspend the implementation of the city’s curfew ordinance.

“I will send a letter to temporarily, atong i-suspend ang atoang curfew,” Chan said.

Chan explained that since the curfew is an ordinance, the council would still need to pass another ordinance that would suspend it.

The mayor said that he is doing this, to harmonize the existing policy from other local government units (LGUs) in the whole Province of Cebu.

“So that mahatagan nato ug kahigayonan nga ma-extend ang negosyo ug panginabuhian. I-uniform nato, same as sa Cebu City ug Mandaue City,” he added.

Chan, however, said that the curfew for minors will stay since the threat of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) is still present.

Aside from this, he also urged the public to continue to comply with the health and safety protocols, especially the wearing of a face mask and the observance of social distancing.

Chan also welcomed the decision of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) to maintain the COVID-19 Alert Level 2 status in the city until March 15, 2022.

Earlier, Chan said that he is in favor of placing the entire nation under Alert Level 1 since the cases of COVID-19 in the country are already declining. /rcg

