DTCC dominates Dancesport sa Sugbo

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The vaunted Dancesport Team Cebu City ruled the recently concluded Cebu Open PAGCOR-Dancesport Championship 2022-14th Dancesport sa Sugbu held last February 26 and 27 at the Beverly View Events Pavilion, here.

The Cebuano dancesports athletes finished their campaign with four gold medals, five silvers and five bronze medals among the 18 towns and cities that vied in the first face-to-face dancesport competition since the Covid-19 pandemic started in 2020.

In total, there were 152 pairs of dancesports athletes from various parts of the country vied in the two-day competition.

Leading Cebu City’s gold medal haul were John Lloyd Leyson and Ouie Selene Rendon, who ruled the Latin Youth A and Standard Youth A categories.

Joining them were Francis Dave Sombal and Mitchloni Dinauanao, who topped the Latin Junior 2-A and Standard Junior 2-A

Dancesport Team Cebu City’s silver medalists were the tandems of Wilbert Aunzo and Pearl Marie Cañeda, John Tonni Fiel Quilaton and Mae Ann Mejo, Dylan Jacob Esmero and Sofia Isabella Maree Quilaton, along with Niño Salve and Trixie Pearl Dicdican.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila had the second highest medal tally with two gold medals courtesy of the pairs of Michael Angelo Marquez and Stephanie Sabalo, who topped the Latin Grade A, and Sean Mischa Aranar and Ana Leonila M. Nualla, who ruled the Standard Grade A.

General Santos City’s John Theo Puerto and Angela Marie Talatala won the gold medal in the Latin Grade B category while M8 Dance Studio-Bacolod City’s Nikko T. Bustillo and Mary Angelique Faye Caballero ruled the Standard Grade B.

