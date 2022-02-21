All set for ‘face-to-face’ 14th Dancesport sa Sugbo 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The 14th Dancesport sa Sugbu highlights the return of face-to-face competition in dancesport on February 26 to 27, 2022, in Lahug, Cebu City.

More than 200 participants are expected to vie in the first limited face-to-face competition since the pandemic started in 2020.

Among the participants expected to join the major dancesports competition are the pairs of Wilbert Aunzo and Pearl Marie Cañeda, and Ana Leonila Nualla and Sean Aranar, who won multiple gold medals in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games in Manila.

Also featured in the competition are the grassroots development program beneficiaries of the Dancesport Team Cebu International Inc.

“After the devastating typhoon Odette, global pandemic and lockdowns throughout the years, the Dancesport Team Cebu Intl. Inc., Dancesport Academy of Cebu, has never stopped and have always been at the forefront of providing transformational activities. It is very timely that Cebu City is now on Alert Level 2 and addressing the thirst of our athletes from the used to be normal dancesport trainings and competitions, the Dancesport Team Cebu City would like to try out our first limited face-to-face Dancesport competition,” the Dancesport Team Cebu City said in an official statement.

Since the competition expects many participants, they will follow the current health and safety protocols set by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, or IATF.

They will not allow non-vaccinated participants and spectators in the venue of the tournament. In addition, all participants need to wear their face masks within the venue.

The events featured in the tournament are pro-am once dance’s latin’s chachacha, rumba, and jive while the standard features waltz, tango, and quickstep.

There will different categories such as the adult open A, youth open A, and the junior open A.

Amidst the pandemic, the Dancesports Team Cebu City managed to hold virtual dancesports competitions throughout 2021 as part of the Cebu City Sports Commission’s (CCSC) program under former chairman Edward Hayco.

The new sports chief in Cebu City is John Pages.

READ: Pages replaces Hayco as Cebu City Sports Commission chief

/bmjo

READ MORE:

First face-to-face scrabble tournament since pandemic set in Cebu City

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy