Cebu City public markets fully operational despite Odette-sustained damages

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Despite the destruction caused by super typhoon Odette in Cebu, Cebu City Market Authority head Racquel Arce assured the public that public markets here are fully operational.

“Inspite sa nahitabo after the typhoon, padayon ang negosyo dinhi sa mga mercado kay dili mahimo na ma-absent,” Arce said in an interactive discussion entitled “PANAGHISGOT” at the Cebu City Hall.

Under the instruction of Arce, the release of benefits is on its way intended for the re-roofing projects of damaged markets.

Arce mentioned, that she has communicated with the Department of Public Works to issue program of work to examine the much-needed budget for the recovery of damaged markets.

She also said that two of the damaged city public markets are still in the hands of their respective contractors, hence, they are excluded from the assistance project.

“Fortunately, duha ka mercado nato during the typhoon ang naka kontrata pa, dili sila maapil kay padayon pa siya sa contractor…wa pa siya ma turn over,” said Arce.

According to Arce, as of now her maintenance crew is facilitating a temporary repair to damaged roofs in Carbon Market Phase 1.

