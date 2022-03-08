UniTeam Visayas opens new headquarters in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines—UniTeam Visayas opened a new headquarters at a warehouse along S. Osmena Road at the North Reclamation Area, here on Tuesday morning, March 8, 2022.

The headquarters will be for all ‘parallel’ groups uniting behind the Bongbong Marcos-Sara Duterte tandem in the upcoming national elections.

Gov. Jose Emery “Joy” Roble, president and CEO of Roble Shipping Corp., which owns the warehouse, said this group coordinating center is very historic as it was used to campaign for President Rodrigo Roa Duterte in the 2016 elections. He hopes that this camp will bring the same good fortune to the BBM-Sara tandem.

The event was attended by local politicians and BBM-Sara parallel heads along with Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, who delivered a speech reinforcing his support for the tandem.

‘Citizen’s movement’

Congressman Jonathan dela Cruz, national adviser of Team BBM, also noted that this will be the first time that there will be a coordination center for all the BBM parallel groups and as well as for Sara Duterte’s parallel groups.

“Our basic theme of unification and inclusiveness is getting a big, big push from the citizens, this particular unity program has become a citizen’s movement.” said Dela Cruz.

In a special video presentation, presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos appeared to congratulate the team and called for continued unity, which one of their major campaign slogans.

Meanwhie, in a tentative meeting of UniTeam Visayas, the group said it is eyeing to have its proclamation rally in either the Cebu City Sports Center (Abellana), the South Road Properties, or Plaza Independencia on March 26, 2022.

/bmjo

