Taxi cab driver arrested with P13M worth of drugs in Mandaue

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Police in Mandaue City seized on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at least two kilograms of illegal drugs worth P13.6 million from a taxi cab driver whom they also suspected helps drug peddlers in distributing the contraband.

Anti-narcotic police officers from Mandaue City arrested a certain Jorge Paras Phala during a buy-bust operation around 5 a.m. on Wednesday in Zone Pechay, Barangay Paknaan.

Confiscated from Phala, 52, were at least two kilograms of illegal drugs, believed to be shabu, with an estimated street value of P13.6 million.

In a press release, the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) said they believed Phala, a resident of Brgy. Kalunasan, Cebu City, also worked as a drug courier for a local drug group.

Officials of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) said that Phala would allow members of the drug group to board his taxi cab to transport the illegal substance around Metro Cebu

He was subject for ’weeks of surveillance’. Authorities nabbed him while he was driving his taxi cab on Wednesday dawn.

Evidence seized included 12 large plastic packs containing white crystalline substance believed to be shabu, a cellphone, buy-bust money, and a backpack.

In the meantime, Police Brigadier General Roque Eduardo Vega said follow-up investigation is being conducted to trace the suspect’s possible suppliers.

“Nagsasagawa na ng karagdagang imbestigasyon ang ating kapulisan upang maaresto ang mga kasabwat ng suspek at matukoy ang pinagmulan ng mga nasamsam na droga,” said Vega.

Phala is currently under the custody of the MCPO.

