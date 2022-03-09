Durano still has no presidential bet, opts to wait for Duterte’s reco

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Aspiring Cebu governor Joseph Felix Mari “Ace” Durano has yet to formally announce the Presidential candidate he will be endorsing.

But this did not stop his and incumbent Vice Gov. Hilario Davide III’s supporters to attend the tandem’s first convention in a hotel in Mandaue City on Wednesday, March 9.

Durano said that his party, Partido Pilipino sa Pagbabago (PPP), has decided not to select any Presidentiables.

“Ang decision, way i-endorse nga Presidente… Wala silay gihatag nga rason,” he explained.

Durano also said officials from PPP told him that he will have to wait until President Rodrigo Duterte will be making his recommendation.

“Ila kong pahuwaton ingkaso naay iendorse ang Presidente (Duterte),” he added.

President Duterte, who belongs to PDP-Laban, has yet to formally announce the candidate he will be endorsing.

When asked about any names he is reconsidering, should the President won’t be making any announcement, Durano reply was “to wait and see”.

“Basin last minute dunay iendorse ang Presidente. And mao nay dili gusto sa PPP nga naa silay iendorse run, unya di mao ang i-endorse sa Presidente,” he added.

Durano is the regional chairperson of PPP-Central Visayas and part of the Directoriate of PPP-Visayas.

He will be challenging incumbent Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia in the May 9, 2022 polls.

More than 280 individuals and representatives from various groups supporting Durano and Davide for the gubernatorial race showed up at bai Hotel on Wednesday.

In a short speech, Durano thanked them for the show of support, and for setting aside “political differences and preferences” in backing him and Davide.

“It’s not a political party. Kalihokan mani. It’s a movement for a better Cebu,” Durano said.

Durano’s running mate, Davide, will be endorsing the Presidential bid of Vice President Ma. Leonor “Leni” Robredo.

Also present during Wednesday’s sortie included the tandem’s political alliances, groups such as UniTeam – Marcos Duterte, Liberal Party -Cebu, and leaders from the transport, business, and healthcare sectors. /rcg

