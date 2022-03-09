Cebu City may relax more restrictions in the coming days

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More restrictions may be eased in Cebu City soon.

Mayor Michael Rama told reporters in a phone conference on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, that he is planning to review his Executive Order (EO) 163 on Oplan Kagawasan for proper implementation and perhaps even further relaxing other restrictions in the city soon.

“I will be getting in the days to come to another paradigm shift that will push our Executive Order 163 for implementation,” said the mayor.

The mayor said that the city already has data showing that the current situation of the city has very much improved in comparison to that of January 2022.

This data may allow the city to be more relaxed in imposing restrictions, especially since it has already reached herd immunity.

Earlier, Rama signed EO 163 to stipulate the general direction of the city under Alert Level 2, doing away with many restrictions such as curfew and the need for vaccination cards in establishments.

“We want the will of the people to be heard, especially when elections will come. And definitely, the local campaign will already be started, and that will bring everybody to be mindful. There got to be a directive so that we will be able to implement (the EO),” he said.

The mayor plans to release the directives in the coming days to serve as a guideline to the nitty gritty that EO 163 was not able to address.

He hopes the city will be placed under Alert Level 1 soon and has planned out how the new normal may push through in the city then.

Rama reiterates that Cebu City is now moving forward from the pandemic.

