Durano-Davide tandem for Cebu
CEBU CITY, Philippines – It’s going to be a Durano-Davide tandem for the gubernatorial race in Cebu province.
This after Cebu Vice Gov. Hilario Davide III on Thursday, September 30 confirmed to be the running mate of former Tourism Secretary Ace Durano.
“Taud-taud nakong nakaila ni Ace. Maayo kaayong tawo si Ace. Matarong, sinsero, mapaubsanon, may katakos, kalma ug angayan sad gyud nga mahimong lider natong mga Sugbuanon. His track record as representative of the 5th district and tourism secretary speaks for itself,” said Davide in a statement.
(I have known Ace for quite a while now. Ace is a good person. Proper, sincere, humble, has the skills, cool and deserves to become a leader of the Cebuanos. His track record as representative of the 5th district and tourism secretary speaks for itself.)
Davide’s announcement came just hours after Durano made public his bid for the province’s top position.
Before Davide and Durano made the announcement, reports have been circulating that the two paired up to run for governor and vice governor for the May 2022 national elections.
Davide previously served as governor for two terms from 2013 to 2019.
RELATED STORIES
It’s official, Ace to run as Cebu governor
Garcia on Ace Durano’s plan to run for governor: I’m honored to face him as my most worthy opponent
Subscribe to our regional newsletter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.