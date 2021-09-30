Durano-Davide tandem for Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – It’s going to be a Durano-Davide tandem for the gubernatorial race in Cebu province.

This after Cebu Vice Gov. Hilario Davide III on Thursday, September 30 confirmed to be the running mate of former Tourism Secretary Ace Durano.

“Taud-taud nakong nakaila ni Ace. Maayo kaayong tawo si Ace. Matarong, sinsero, mapaubsanon, may katakos, kalma ug angayan sad gyud nga mahimong lider natong mga Sugbuanon. His track record as representative of the 5th district and tourism secretary speaks for itself,” said Davide in a statement.

(I have known Ace for quite a while now. Ace is a good person. Proper, sincere, humble, has the skills, cool and deserves to become a leader of the Cebuanos. His track record as representative of the 5th district and tourism secretary speaks for itself.)

Davide’s announcement came just hours after Durano made public his bid for the province’s top position.

The vice governor earlier considered to retire from politics. But he said he decided to seek reelection after Durano, whom he described as an ‘ideal running mate with some brand of leadership and priority programs’, asked him to be his running mate.

Before Davide and Durano made the announcement, reports have been circulating that the two paired up to run for governor and vice governor for the May 2022 national elections.

Davide previously served as governor for two terms from 2013 to 2019.

