Three-day vaccination drive at Mactan airport – GMCAC

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The GMR MEGAWIDE Cebu Airport Corporation (GMCAC), in partnership with the Department of Health and the Lapu-Lapu City government, has launched a COVID-19 Mobile Vaccination from March 9 to 11, 2022.

The three-day vaccination drive was held at the at the Terminal 1 Departures Grand Lobby of Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The GMCAC is urging the public, especially those traveling through MCIA, to take advantage of this opportunity to get inoculated.

The vaccination hub is open to all individuals and offers First Dose, Second Dose, and Booster shots. They also accommodate pediatric or those whose ages are 12 to 17.

For those who are interested, GMCAC is advising them to bring one valid ID and old vaccination card for those who would avail of the booster.

In addition also to their existing safe management measures at the airport, which continue to be necessary in helping MCIA mitigate any spread and keep community transmission low, GMCAC said that vaccination was their next key enabler to protect the country and prepare the community to emerge stronger from COVID-19.

The whole MCIA community has been very supportive to the vaccination program of both the National and Local governments, as they also see this as a major driver for the continued recovery of the aviation industry.

GMCAC added that they were seeing this move as pivotal now that they had started reopening our air borders to the outside world.

Edilyth Maribojoc, junior manager for Corporate Affairs of GMCAC, said that during the first day of the vaccination, they were able to inoculate 60 individuals.

/dbs

