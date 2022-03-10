Cebu City opens new vaccination site for minors at Robinsons Galleria

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Health Department (CCHD) has started the pediatric vaccine rollout for minors 12-17 years old on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Robinson’s Galleria.

The inoculation for minors is already set for the three-day National Vaccination Days, according to Cebu City Health Department (CCHD) head, Dr. Jeffrey Ibones.

Ibones said the CCHD not only started inoculation on national vaccination days but even before that at the city’s certified vaccination facilities from Mondays to Saturdays.

“Ang Cebu City government naningkamot na makabakuna ta sa national vaccination days. But dili lang sa national vax days, bisan wala pana siya ang Cebu City Health Department nag bakuna na from Mondays to Saturdays.,” Ibones said.

Minors being vaccinated against COVID-19 is a positive development for parents, students, and instructors, as this could be a game-changer for high school kids who have had to stay at home as schools were closed due to the pandemic.

“Kung magpabakuna nata possible na mag face-to-face nasad atong mga kabataan,” said Ibones.

They are hoping that the National Vaccination Days would help reduce the number of cases and prevent new outbreaks from happening.

That’s why Ibones is asking the public to get vaccinated as he assured city residents that adequate vaccine doses would be available for the three-day national immunization drive.

“Ato lang awhagon karun na national vaxx days mang gawas ta, katong wala pa naka pabakuna magpa bakuna nata… We are opening 30 sites sa atoang mga kabarangayan manghinaot ta nga manggawas mo magpabakuna mo kay mao nani naa na gyud ta sa reality na new normal,” he said.

Robinson’s Galleria is the fourth vaccination site to open for the 12-17 age group following SM City Cebu, SM Seaside, and UC Banilad.

Tha mall also offers booster shots for adults as well as first and second doses. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Cebu City optimistic to achieve herd immunity as vaccine turnout picks up

Mandaue EOC reports positivity rate 16 times higher than December

Pediatric vaccination in Cebu towns, component cities to start

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy