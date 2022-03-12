WATCH: The very accomodating ‘butakal’ nurses puppies

CEBU, Philippines— Seems like pigs can be accomodating too!

Ka-Siloy Yenyen Arriesgado Alia shared a video of a very rare moment when a male pig (boar) nurses some puppies in Tangub City, Misamis Occidental.

Alia told CDN Digital that the male pig was sleeping when the puppies approached and started to latch.

The adorable puppies mistakenly thought that it was their mom’s nipple.

“Pero ang baboy kay natug, gipasagdan ra niya ang itoy nga mototoy,” Alia said.

(But the pig, who was sleeping, did not mind the puppies from latching to his nipple.)

Alia, from Pardo, Cebu, who visited his in-laws in Tangub City, said that it was very unusual to see a male pig breastfeeding puppies.

“Na shocked ko kay pag tan-aw nakos ubos sa bintana mao na ako nakita nga gitapok-an sa ako anak ug mag agaw,” she added.

(I was shocked because when I looked down from the window that is what I saw and my child and cousins gathered around the pig.)

Alia said that their family owns the puppies and the pig.

A few moments later, when the puppies realized that they got no milk from the pig, they stopped and looked for their real mother who was just resting under Alia’s house.

