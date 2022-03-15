Alexa Ilacad graduates from college: ‘Still my greatest achievement’

CEBU, Philippines — Actress Alexa Ilacad shared on Instagram another personal milestone as she finally got her college degree.

“A dream does not become a reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination, and hard work” – Colin Powell,” she wrote.

The 22-year-old actress took up a degree in Marketing from Treston International College.

“Still my greatest achievement,” she wrote.

The actress expressed her gratitude to all the people who supported her college journey.

“I am blessed to have had a great support-system in school and at home. Thankful for my professors and mentors who helped me power through college without ever sacrificing excellence, and to my peers/barkada for making college life easier! To my parents & supporters, I hope I made you proud. This one’s for you,” she added.

Last August, Ilacad finished her last term in college as Dean’s Lister with a 1.0 general weighted average.

“Last hoorah for my last term in college 🥰🙏🏻 I am over the moon as I type this right now but finally… I AM GRADUATING! 🎉🤍 Despite all the obstacles thrown my way, I was determined to finish strong. 😊 I came, I studied, I conquered! 😂 @trestonph #GoldenLion 🦁 #SchoolOfBusinessAndTechnology #MarketingMajor #DeansList #Gradwaiting 😊 #WeAreTreston,” she shared. /rcg

